PARLIAMENT

Self-employed relief expect to total S$2b, more than budgeted S$1.2b

Sat, Sep 05, 2020 - 5:50 AM
The Self-Employed Person Income Relief Scheme is expected to cost S$2 billion in total with the disbursement of the third and final tranche in October, far more than the S$1.2 billion set aside in the Resilience Budget in March, Manpower Minister Josephine Teo said in Parliament on Friday.
