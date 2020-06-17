Self-service buffet lines suspended even as dining-in set to resume

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
SELF-SERVICE buffet lines will stay suspended even as dining-in resumes this Friday, as Singapore moves into Phase Two of reopening, the authorities have said.
This also applies to catering companies providing meals on other premises. They must not offer meals served...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes