Sengkang MPs elected to WP CEC; party leaders Pritam Singh, Sylvia Lim retain posts

Singapore
THE Workers' Party (WP) on Sunday elected its four Sengkang GRC MPs to its top central executive committee (CEC), in a renewal of its leadership ranks.
The four are: He Ting Ru, 37; Raeesah Khan, 27; Jamus Lim, 44; and Louis Chua, 33.
Party secretary-general Pritam...
