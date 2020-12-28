You are here

Sengkang MPs elected to WP CEC; party leaders Pritam Singh, Sylvia Lim retain posts

Former WP leader Low Thia Khiang and former Hougang MP Png Eng Huat also remain as CEC members
Mon, Dec 28, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20201228_STWP28QA7A_4383216.jpg
Pritam Singh speaking to the media on Sunday with Sylvia Lim (right), as well as CEC members Nicole Seah (left) and Louis Chua.
PHOTO: MARK CHEONG/BT

BT_20201228_STWP28QA7A_4383216.jpg
(From left) He Ting Ru, Raeesah Khan, Jamus Lim have been elected to the CEC.
PHOTOS: WORKERS PARTY, SPH FILE PHOTOS

Singapore

THE Workers' Party (WP) on Sunday elected its four Sengkang GRC MPs to its top central executive committee (CEC), in a renewal of its leadership ranks.

The four are: He Ting Ru, 37; Raeesah Khan, 27; Jamus Lim, 44; and Louis Chua, 33.

Party secretary-general Pritam...

