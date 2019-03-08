You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Senior China diplomat says Korean Peninsula issue cannot be resolved immediately

Fri, Mar 08, 2019 - 11:08 AM

[BEIJING] The Chinese government's top diplomat, State Councillor Wang Yi, said on Friday that there cannot be an immediate resolution to Korean Peninsula issue.

Wang told a news conference on the sidelines of China's annual meeting of parliament that the summit last week between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi was an important step toward a political resolution, but that all parties should have reasonable expectations. 

REUTERS

 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

China Feb soya bean imports fall to 4-year low amid tariffs, flat demand

Foreign investors trim China bond holdings in Feb, policy bank bonds favoured

Bank of Japan's 'gradualism' advocate says next move could be to ramp up stimulus

China's Feb trade surplus with US narrows sharply to US$14.72b

Green groups sound environment alarm over Brexit

Minister Heng Swee Keat urges enterprises to tap programmes, grants

Editor's Choice

file735tq07wyvnzl26ob48.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Garage

Is venture money masking an untenable on-demand delivery gig?

man.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Soh Chee Wen co-accused may plead guilty in penny stock case

BT_20190308_JAMUJI_3717891.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Consumer

Muji Singapore wants to get bigger; bring in Renovation

Most Read

1 Thinking of flouting rules on hiring foreigners? Watch out
2 1-in-4 SGX listed companies in the red; total profits down 19%
3 PUB issues default notice to Tuaspring over failure to fulfil 'contractual obligations'
4 Diplomatic outbursts mar Xi's plan to raise China on world stage
5 HDB to relax rules on CPF use for purchase of older flats; will take effect in May

Must Read

hyflux_2x.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux: 73 parties file proofs of claims worth S$3.51b

Mar 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Minister Heng Swee Keat urges enterprises to tap programmes, grants

file735tq07wyvnzl26ob48.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Garage

Is venture money masking an untenable on-demand delivery gig?

man.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Soh Chee Wen co-accused may plead guilty in penny stock case

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening