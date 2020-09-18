Seoul city seeks 4.6b won in damages from church over new Covid-19 outbreak

Get our introductory offer at only
[SEOUL] The metropolitan government in South Korea's capital Seoul said on Friday it would seek 4.6 billion won (S$5.4 million) in damages against a church for causing the spread of the coronavirus by disrupting tracing and testing efforts.
A fresh wave of infections erupted at a church...
