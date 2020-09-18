You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Seoul city seeks 4.6b won in damages from church over new Covid-19 outbreak

Fri, Sep 18, 2020 - 1:51 PM

af_sarang-jeil-church_180920.jpg
The metropolitan government in South Korea's capital Seoul said on Friday it would seek 4.6 billion won (S$5.4 million) in damages against a church for causing the spread of the coronavirus by disrupting tracing and testing efforts.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SEOUL] The metropolitan government in South Korea's capital Seoul said on Friday it would seek 4.6 billion won (S$5.4 million) in damages against a church for causing the spread of the coronavirus by disrupting tracing and testing efforts.

A fresh wave of infections erupted at a church...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Carmakers cry foul as EU's climate plan takes aim at industry

China begins military drills as senior US official visits Taiwan

China, Japan, South Korea agree to make 'all policy efforts' to fight pandemic

Citigroup to hire 6,000 youth in Asia as unemployment soars

Australia looks set to ease border limits and allow more citizens home

Malaysia cuts medical tourism targets as border control tightens

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 18, 2020 01:42 PM
Transport

Carmakers cry foul as EU's climate plan takes aim at industry

[LONDON] Carmakers baulked at the European Union's (EU) plan to set stricter emissions limits for the next decade,...

Sep 18, 2020 01:24 PM
Government & Economy

China begins military drills as senior US official visits Taiwan

[BEIJING] China began combat drills near the Taiwan Strait on Friday, the same day a senior US official began high-...

Sep 18, 2020 01:19 PM
Consumer

Moutai ladles out value from its punch bowl

[HONG KONG] The streets of China are getting paved with baijiu. Chinese liquor titan Kweichow Moutai plans to issue...

Sep 18, 2020 01:04 PM
Government & Economy

China, Japan, South Korea agree to make 'all policy efforts' to fight pandemic

[TOKYO] Finance ministers and central bankers from China, Japan and South Korea agreed on Friday to redouble their...

Sep 18, 2020 01:00 PM
Transport

EU travel industry steps up quarantine pushback

[BRUSSELS] Leaders of Europe's coronavirus-stricken travel and tourism industries have appealed to the EU's chief...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

F&B staff crunch returns along with business pickup

Stocks to watch: Top Glove, SGX, Sunpower, Mermaid Maritime, SLB Development

Now is the time for China to win friends: Chan Chun Sing

Singapore shares inch up at Friday's open; STI up 0.1%

Will OUE Commercial Reit sell some of its assets?

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.