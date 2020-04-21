You are here

Seoul plays down report over North Korean leader's health

Tue, Apr 21, 2020 - 12:07 PM

nz_kimjongun_210479.jpg
South Korea played down a report on Tuesday that the North's leader Kim Jong Un was being treated after surgery, as speculation mounted over his absence from a key anniversary.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SEOUL] South Korea played down a report on Tuesday that the North's leader Kim Jong Un was being treated after surgery, as speculation mounted over his absence from a key anniversary.

Pyongyang marked the birthday of its late founder, Kim's grandfather Kim Il Sung, on April 15 - by far the most important date in its annual political calendar - but Kim was not seen in attendance.

Daily NK, an online media outlet run mostly by North Korean defectors, said Kim had undergone a cardiovascular procedure earlier this month and was recovering at a villa in North Phyongan province.

"Excessive smoking, obesity, and fatigue were the direct causes of Kim's urgent cardiovascular treatment," it cited an unidentified source inside the country as saying.

No confirmation of the report was immediately available.

Kim Jong Un tribute absence sparks speculation

But it triggered widespread speculation, with CNN citing a US official saying that Washington was "monitoring intelligence" that Kim was in "grave danger after a surgery". The report did not specify what the intelligence was.

In a statement, a spokesman for the South's presidential Blue House said: "We have nothing to confirm and no special movement has been detected inside North Korea as of now."

Some South Korean officials raised doubts about the credibility of the sourcing.

Reporting from inside the isolated country is notoriously difficult, especially on anything to do with the North's leadership, which is among its most closely-guarded secrets.

Both the unification ministry - which handles inter-Korean relations - and the defence ministry declined to comment.

Moon Chung In, the security adviser to South Korean President Moon Jae In, told AFP that he had not heard anything on Kim's health.

The North's state media last reported on Kim's activities on April 12, but previous absences on his part from the public eye have also prompted speculation about his health.

Analysts expressed caution over the Daily NK report.

Ahn Chan Il, a defector-turned-researcher based in Seoul, said heart surgery required sophisticated medical equipment "only accessible in facilities in Pyongyang", adding it was "unreasonable" to transport it elsewhere for the operation.

"Nothing is confirmed at this point, and it's too early to make a conclusion about his condition," he added.

AFP

Trump says he will suspend all immigration into US over coronavirus

Virus upends outsourcing as firms 'reshore', embrace AI

Is coronavirus an 'act of God?' US lawyers say that's complicated

UN member states demand 'equitable' access to future Covid-19 vaccines

Australia loses 6% of jobs to coronavirus crisis: stats bureau

Australian central bank sees 'subdued' economic activity through September

Apr 21, 2020 12:25 PM
US Treasury sends first airline aid payments

[WASHINGTON] The Trump administration on Monday sent out the first payments meant to help save airline jobs as the...

Apr 21, 2020 12:23 PM
IBM sees shift in client spend priorities, withdraws annual forecast

[BENGALURU] International Business Machines Corp's clients have shifted priorities toward saving capital in recent...

Apr 21, 2020 12:04 PM
Trump says he will suspend all immigration into US over coronavirus

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump said on Monday he will suspend all immigration into the United States...

Apr 21, 2020 11:49 AM
Lord & Taylor explores bankruptcy as stores remain shut in coronavirus pandemic: sources

[NEW YORK] Lord & Taylor is exploring filing for bankruptcy protection after it was forced to temporarily shut...

Apr 21, 2020 11:37 AM
Virus upends outsourcing as firms 'reshore', embrace AI

[MUMBAI] Coronavirus is permanently shaking up the global outsourcing industry as lockdowns from Bangalore to Manila...

