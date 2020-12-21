You are here

Seoul to ban gatherings larger than four as coronavirus deaths rise

Mon, Dec 21, 2020 - 3:39 PM

South Korea's capital Seoul and surrounding areas banned gatherings of more than four people over the Christmas and New Year holidays as the country recorded its highest daily death toll from the coronavirus on Monday.
[SEOUL] South Korea's capital Seoul and surrounding areas banned gatherings of more than four people over the Christmas and New Year holidays as the country recorded its highest daily death toll from the coronavirus on Monday.

