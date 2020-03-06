You are here

Seoul vows 'reciprocal' countermeasures to Tokyo’s Covid-19 travel curbs

Fri, Mar 06, 2020 - 12:57 PM

[SEOUL] South Korea said on Friday it will consider countermeasures to Japan's "unjust, unacceptable" travel restrictions barring visitors from areas which have been hard hit by the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The presidential National Security Council met after Japan said it would bar arrivals from highly affected areas in South Korea and Iran and order a two-week quarantine for those from other regions.

"It is unacceptable that the Japanese government took such an unjust action without prior consultations with us, and we will explore necessary countermeasures based on principles of reciprocity," the council said in a statement. REUTERS

