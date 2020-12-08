You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Serum Institute to supply Covid-19 vaccine at 250 rupees a dose to India government: report

Tue, Dec 08, 2020 - 12:56 PM

rk_SerumInstitute_081220.jpg
Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine producer by volume, is close to signing a supply contract with the country's central government and likely to fix prices at 250 rupees (S$4.52) per dose of the vaccine, Business Standard reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine producer by volume, is close to signing a supply contract with the country's central government and likely to fix prices at 250 rupees (S$4.52) per dose of the vaccine, Business Standard reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 8, 2020 04:15 PM
Banking & Finance

MAS awards qualifying full bank licence to China Construction Bank

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has awarded a qualifying full bank licence to China Construction Bank,...

Dec 8, 2020 04:11 PM
Government & Economy

12 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

[SINGAPORE] There were 12 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Tuesday noon (Dec 8), taking Singapore's total to 58...

Dec 8, 2020 04:00 PM
Companies & Markets

Moody's upgrades Geo Energy after near-term refinancing risk removed

MOODY'S Investors Service has upgraded the corporate family rating of Geo Energy Resources to Caa1, from Caa3...

Dec 8, 2020 03:59 PM
Government & Economy

90-year-old grandmother is first in the world to get Pfizer vaccine

[LONDON] Margaret Keenan, a 90-year-old grandmother, on Tuesday became the first person in the world to receive the...

Dec 8, 2020 03:57 PM
Transport

South Korea to boost Covid-19 vaccine air transport by easing dry ice rules

[SEOUL] South Korea more than tripled the number of coronavirus vaccine containers aircraft can carry by easing...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: DBS says Medtecs a 'buy' on high margins even after pandemic

Stocks to watch: DBS, OCBC, UOB, Singtel, SIA, Sabana Reit

Indian farmers launch nationwide shutdown against new laws

Samsonite pivots more to backpacks, handbags to ride out Covid

Construction firms worry about margins as cost of labour rises

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for