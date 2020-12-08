Serum Institute to supply Covid-19 vaccine at 250 rupees a dose to India government: report

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[BENGALURU] Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine producer by volume, is close to signing a supply contract with the country's central government and likely to fix prices at 250 rupees (S$4.52) per dose of the vaccine, Business Standard reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes