Serum likely to supply Covid-19 vaccine at 250 rupees a dose to Indian government: Business Standard

Serum likely to supply Covid-19 vaccine at 250 rupees a dose to Indian government

Tue, Dec 08, 2020 - 12:56 PM

Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine producer by volume, is close to signing a supply contract with the country's central government and likely to fix prices at 250 rupees (S$4.52) per dose of the vaccine, Business Standard reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
PHOTO: REUTERS

