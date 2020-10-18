You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Seven new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including one community case

Sun, Oct 18, 2020 - 3:55 PM

[SINGAPORE] There were seven new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Sunday noon, taking Singapore's total to 57,911.

They included one community case and one who lives in a worker's dormitory, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were also five imported cases, who had all been...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Gove says UK 'well prepared' for no-deal Brexit, even as businesses sound alarm

US Senate to vote this week on 'skinny' pandemic relief bill

WHO trial to assess other antibody, antiviral drugs after remdesivir doubt

New Zealand's Ardern seeks second term as pandemic-focused polls open

Australia-New Zealand travel bubble hits a snag

Moody's cuts UK's debt rating on weak economic growth

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 18, 2020 03:26 PM
Technology

2.2m Facebook and Instagram ads rejected ahead of US vote

[PARIS] A total of 2.2 million ads on Facebook and Instagram have been rejected and 120,000 posts withdrawn for...

Oct 18, 2020 03:20 PM
Life & Culture

Teenager asked pupils to identify French teacher before beheading him

[PARIS] T he teenager who beheaded a teacher outside the school in a Paris suburb where he taught had approached...

Oct 18, 2020 03:04 PM
Government & Economy

Gove says UK 'well prepared' for no-deal Brexit, even as businesses sound alarm

[LONDON] Michael Gove, the minister handling Brexit divorce issues for Britain, said on Sunday that the UK is "...

Oct 18, 2020 02:53 PM
Transport

American Air sets new daily Miami-NY flight for 737 MAX debut

[DALLAS] American Airlines Group plans to make Boeing 737 MAX passenger flights at the end of this year for the...

Oct 18, 2020 02:46 PM
Energy & Commodities

Russia, Saudi Arabia prepared to keep energy market stable

[LONDON] Russia and Saudi Arabia held a second, and unusual, phone call this week to discuss the OPEC+ agreement...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Budget airline AirAsia X out of money, needs RM500m for restart: report

Big Tech is here, and it's snapping up real estate in Singapore

Nextdoor is said to eye public listing, US$5b valuation

Tencent chooses co-working space for first Singapore office

Blackstone signs non-binding agreement to buy prestige's assets

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for