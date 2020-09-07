You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Several malls across the island visited by infectious Covid-19 patients

Mon, Sep 07, 2020 - 3:45 PM
UPDATED Mon, Sep 07, 2020 - 11:34 PM

af_sg-covid_070920.jpg
There were 22 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Monday noon, taking Singapore's total to 57,044.
PHOTO: ST FILE

[SINGAPORE] Several malls across the island - VivoCity, Lucky Plaza, AMK Hub and Paya Lebar Square - were among the latest places visited by infectious Covid-19 patients, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Monday (Sept 7).

Also newly added to the list of locations that coronavirus...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Navalny out of medically induced coma: Berlin hospital

UAE planning first official visit to Israel on Sept 22

Thai court releases key anti-government activists

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

China shows off Covid-19 vaccines for first time

Japan says it offered Mauritius 'unprecedented' support, including financial

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 7, 2020 11:23 PM
Transport

Fresh blaze on stricken oil tanker off Sri Lanka

[COLOMBO] A massive fire that crippled an oil tanker off Sri Lanka has reignited in strong winds, the island nation'...

Sep 7, 2020 11:09 PM
Technology

Siemens considers Bentley systems bid in new digital push

[MUNICH] Siemens is weighing an acquisition of Bentley Systems, according to people familiar with the matter, in...

Sep 7, 2020 10:40 PM
Consumer

Nestle on track to meet sustainable packaging goal

[ZURICH] Nestle has increased the share of recyclable or reusable plastics to package its products to 87 per cent,...

Sep 7, 2020 10:20 PM
Government & Economy

Navalny out of medically induced coma: Berlin hospital

[BERLIN] Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who Germany says was poisoned by a weapons-grade Novichok nerve...

Sep 7, 2020 10:01 PM
Transport

Electric car warning signals as Denmark calculates cost of switch

[COPENHAGEN] A rapid switch from to electric cars to meet Denmark's ambitious climate targets will leave a massive...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Acquittal of Liew Mun Leong's former maid prompts AGC to look further into case

Brokers' take: DBS says worst over for listco earnings; Maybank likes Wilmar, ComfortDelGro

Founders of Singapore's food ordering app Oddle look to exit

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Travellers arriving in Malaysia under longer-term travel scheme can no longer serve quarantine at home

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.