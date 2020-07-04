You are here

Several US states post record Covid cases, curfew ordered in Miami

Sat, Jul 04, 2020 - 8:50 AM

nz_miami_040740.jpg
Alabama and several other states reported record increases in coronavirus cases on Friday as Florida's most populous county imposed a curfew ahead of the Independence Day weekend and Arkansas joined a push towards mandating mask-wearing in public.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK/WASHINGTON] Alabama and several other states reported record increases in coronavirus cases on Friday as Florida's most populous county imposed a curfew ahead of the Independence Day weekend and Arkansas joined a push towards mandating mask-wearing in public.

North Carolina,...

