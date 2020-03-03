You are here
Shanghai says visitors entering from virus-hit countries must be quarantined
[SHANGHAI] Shanghai will require everyone entering the city from countries with "relatively serious virus conditions" to submit to 14 days of quarantine, an official said on Tuesday.
The rule will apply to all people regardless of nationality, said Xu Wei, an official with the city government's news office. He was speaking to reporters at a briefing.
The south-east province of Guangdong, neighbouring Hong Kong, announced similar rules earlier on Tuesday. REUTERS