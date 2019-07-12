You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Shanmugam says economy a key issue as elections loom

Fri, Jul 12, 2019 - 11:10 AM

BP_K Shanmugam_120719_54.jpg
With Singapore reporting on Friday a surprise economic quarter-on-quarter contraction, Law Minister K Shanmugam said earlier this week that an upheaval in trade and the impact on the economy could be among the top concerns of its citizens. An election is due by early 2021.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SINGAPORE] Singaporeans will be asking who they can trust to steer the city state through economic uncertainties when they go to the ballot boxes, according to one of the country's most senior ministers.

With Singapore reporting on Friday a surprise economic quarter-on-quarter contraction, Law Minister K Shanmugam said earlier this week that an upheaval in trade and the impact on the economy could be among the top concerns of its citizens. An election is due by early 2021.

"People are following the news on US and China very closely, and they know that we can be affected," Mr Shanmugam said in an interview with Bloomberg. "For the younger people, they're looking at ‘hey this is a new environment, this is a new economic environment, how is our economy shaping up?' So, creating the value and creating the opportunities have been important, and who do they trust to continue to create it."

Mr Shanmugam, who is also Minister for Home Affairs and part of the ruling People's Action Party central executive committee, said matters relating to healthcare and retirement adequacy are also important in Singapore's aging society.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Trade-reliant Singapore's economy unexpectedly contracted in the second quarter from the previous three months as exports continued to plunge amid a slowdown in world growth and tariff wars. Singapore unveiled a budget in February that included more support for a graying population and measures to help local businesses.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said in May that the ruling party is already working on a manifesto and selecting candidates. In an interview with Bloomberg in November, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong signaled that a 2019 general election is possible.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

South Korea to raise minimum wage by 2.9% in 2020; smallest hike in decade

Italy's Benetton family sells 5% of Spanish tower group Cellnex to GIC, Abu Dhabi fund

Singapore Q2 GDP growth comes in flat, far below expectations: flash data

New Orleans braces for new inundation as storm looms

US agrees to extradite former Colombian minister

Trump escalates war on social media at White House 'summit'

Editor's Choice

BP_PRINT2_120719_2.jpg
Jul 12, 2019
Stocks

SGX shifts voluntary delisting power balance to minorities

BP_PRINT1_120719_1.jpg
Jul 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Delistings and the 'independence' of IFAs

BP_Hyflux_120719_8.jpg
Jul 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux 'progressing' towards Utico deal for S$400m lifeline

Most Read

1 Dyson owner forks out S$73.8m for Singapore's costliest penthouse
2 Temasek's one-year return tumbles amid softer regional markets
3 Sun Venture granted exclusive due diligence for 71 Robinson Rd
4 Scale-up SG to groom promising Singapore firms to be world powerhouses
5 Privatisation of SIAEC is more a possibility than probability

Must Read

BP_cbd_120719_51.jpg
Jul 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore Q2 GDP growth comes in flat, far below expectations: flash data

BP_PRINT2_120719_2.jpg
Jul 12, 2019
Stocks

SGX shifts voluntary delisting power balance to minorities

Jul 12, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Keppel, SPH Reit, Thomson Medical, Spackman Entertainment

BP_Hong Kong_120719_49.jpg
Jul 12, 2019
Banking & Finance

Laid-off expat bankers struggle to find new jobs in Hong Kong

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly