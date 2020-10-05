Sheng Siong supermarket in Tanglin Halt visited by Covid-19 patient while infectious

Get our introductory offer at only
[SINGAPORE] A Sheng Siong supermarket in Tanglin Halt was visited by an infectious coronavirus patient on Sunday Sept 27 between 6.05pm and 6.35pm, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday (Oct 5).
The ministry provides a list of locations that infectious Covid-19 patients visited for...
