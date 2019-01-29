You are here

Shutdown may have no impact on economy in long term, Kudlow says

Tue, Jan 29, 2019 - 11:30 PM

President Donald Trump's top economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, says the administration disagrees with projections by the Congressional Budget Office about the ultimate cost of the partial government shutdown to the US economy.
"Once again, we disagree with the CBO," Mr Kudlow told Fox Business News on Tuesday, adding that it's possible the impact of the shutdown on the US economy is "utterly totally temporary."

Mr Kudlow added that he sees "no reason" why the US economy can't continue to grow at the rate of three per cent or more a year. He called the shutdown a temporary issue and said the non-partisan agency "never gave us credit for the supply side incentives" from Trump's policies.

The CBO said Monday that the five-week partial shutdown of the US government will ultimately cost the economy US$3 billion, or about 0.02 per cent of annual gross domestic product. The closure also had indirect effects tough to measure, it said.

In another report Monday, the agency said trade barriers put in place under the Trump administration will hurt rather than help the economy, cutting real GDP by about 0.1 per cent on average through 2029.

