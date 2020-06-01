Singapore agrees to suspend HSR project till Dec 31

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
SINGAPORE has agreed to further suspend the High-Speed Rail (HSR) project - which would link it with Kuala Lumpur - for seven months, till the end of the year.
In a Facebook post on May 31, Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said that Malaysia's Senior Minister for...
