You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore and Kenya sign investment, tax agreements

Tue, Jun 12, 2018 - 9:12 PM
tanyme@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE and Kenya signed two agreements on Tuesday, namely a Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT) and an Agreement for Avoidance of Double Taxation (DTA), to promote greater investment flows and to enhance economic ties between both countries.These agreements were signed by Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry,  Koh Poh Koon, and the Kenyan Cabinet Secretary of the Treasury, Henry Rotich. The signing of both agreements was witnessed by Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam. “Kenya’s strong economic growth and diversified economy present opportunities for Singapore companies,” said Dr Koh. “The agreements signed today will further boost trade and investment flows between our countries, and encourage participation in Kenya’s growth sectors such as agri-business, technology and transport and logistics. This also signifies our commitment to deepen economic relations with Kenya and the East African region”The BIT, a legally-binding agreement between both countries, aims to promote greater investment flows between Singapore and Kenya by protecting the interests of both Singaporean and Kenyan investors. Protective measures include the non-discriminatory treatment compared to other foreign investment, protection from illegal expropriation and the freedom to transfer capital and returns in and out of country. The DTA, on the other hand, stipulates the taxing rights of both jurisdictions on all forms of income flow arising from cross border business activities, and minimises the double taxation of such income.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

US consumer prices increase as expected in May

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Analysis: Trump's N Korea summit falls short of Nixon-goes-to-China moment

Trump says Kim makes "unwavering commitment" to denuclearise

Full text of historic Trump-Kim summit agreement

Singapore back in the top 20 list of world's priciest cities for expats

Editor's Choice

BT_20180612_ANGROLE31_3467759.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Stocks

SGX mulls new rule to protect minority shareholders in delistings

BT_20180612_UWSUMMIT12LV6L_3467877.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Both sides hopeful; consensus is that it's a long road ahead

BP_Citi_120618_2.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Banking & Finance

Citi's Asia consumer business gains from its digital strides

Most Read

1 No swan song for Singapore semiconductors
2 Kim Jong Un invites Donald Trump to second summit in North Korea in July, says report
3 Trump-Kim summit: S$20m bill to host US-North Korea meeting
4 Hyflux receives notice of default from perps trustee
5 Singapore paying for North Korea's hotel stay at Trump-Kim summit: Vivian Balakrishnan
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Donald Trump_120618_73.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Trump, Kim pledge to work towards 'complete denuclearisation' of Korean peninsula at Singapore summit

BP_Donald Trump Kim Jong Un_120618_71.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_SGretail_120618_72.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales a mixed bag; inches up 0.4% in April

BP_Condo_120618_59.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore condo resale prices up 1.2% to hit new high in May: SRX flash estimates

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening