You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore and Malaysia suspend overlapping port limits

Mon, Apr 08, 2019 - 9:49 AM
UPDATED Mon, Apr 08, 2019 - 11:11 AM

MALAYSIA and Singapore mutually suspended the implementation of their overlapping port limits on Monday, going back to the port limits in place prior to Oct 25, 2018 and Dec 6, 2018 respectively.

The move came into effect at 12.01am, a spokesman for the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said on Monday.

"This suspension is pursuant to one of the five recommendations in the report of the Working Group on maritime issues surrounding the overlapping Johor Baru port limits off Tanjung Piai and Singapore port limits off Tuas," the MPA said.

"This was agreed upon by the Foreign Ministers of Singapore and Malaysia on March 14, to de-escalate the situation on the ground and pave the way for maritime boundary delimitation."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Singapore and Malaysia also agreed not to authorise and to suspend all commercial activities in the area, as well as not to anchor any government vessels there.

The two countries have been embroiled in a dispute over Singapore's territorial waters off Tuas after Malaysia unilaterally extended the Johor Baru port limits last October.

Singapore responded by extending its port limits within its territorial waters.

In March, both sides agreed to de-escalate tensions by jointly suspending their overlapping port claims and reverting to their ports' former limits.

The update on Monday comes ahead of an upcoming leaders' retreat between the two countries.

The meeting between Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Mohamad, postponed since November last year, will take place in Malaysia's administrative capital Putrajaya on Monday and Tuesday.

Asked what issues would be discussed at the retreat, Tun Mahathir said at a news conference in Malaysia last Friday: "All the things that are... unresolved, including the water problem... the border line with our waters... flights over our area, who is going to control it."

Singapore and Malaysia are also in talks over air space.

On Saturday, April 6, both countries said they had reached an agreement on flying procedures at Seletar Airport, paving the way for Malaysian carrier Firefly to resume its services to Singapore, more than four months after a suspension.

Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan and his Malaysian counterpart Anthony Loke said that “in the spirit of bilateral cooperation”, Singapore will withdraw the Instrument Landing System (ILS) procedures for Seletar Airport, and Malaysia will indefinitely suspend its permanent restricted area over Pasir Gudang, Johor.

With the agreement implemented by the civil aviation authorities of both countries on April 5, the two ministers said they looked forward to Firefly commencing flights to Seletar Airport this month.

The ministers noted that a high-level committee has been set up to review the Operational Letter of Agreement between Kuala Lumpur and Singapore Area Control Centres Concerning Singapore Arrivals, Departures and Overflights 1974.

Under the agreement, Singapore air-traffic controllers manage airspace over southern Johor. But Malaysia has said it wants to reclaim the rights.

The disagreement over Seletar surfaced last November after Malaysia’s civil aviation regulator blocked Firefly’s planned move from Changi Airport to Seletar, objecting to the introduction of an ILS at Seletar Airport that it claimed would restrict developments at nearby Pasir Gudang town.

The system, installed at many other airports, uses ground instruments to help air-traffic controllers guide pilots coming in for landing.

Without it, pilots rely on their vision, which means they cannot land in bad weather or when it is dark.Countering Malaysia’s objections, Singapore said repeatedly that the use of ILS at Seletar Airport does not change existing operations, including height limits.

Following the disagreement, Malaysia declared a restricted zone over Pasir Gudang for the purpose of military activities. 

This affected the flight path for aircraft heading to and from Seletar, adding time and complexity.

On Jan 8, both countries agreed to simultaneously suspend the ILS and the restricted area at Pasir Gudang for a month. This was later extended until the end of last month.

THE STRAITS TIMES

Government & Economy

Singapore’s finance minister sees solid South-east Asia growth despite risks

Ex-AG Walter Woon to represent Lee Suet Fern in possible misconduct case

China on big gold-buying spree

Wealthy Chinese still beating path to UK even with Brexit woes

In China, an app about Xi is literally becoming impossible to ignore

JPMorgan says watch these market correlations for warnings

Editor's Choice

BP_S-Reits_080419_1.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Real Estate

S-Reits tipped for further gains as rate hike fears subside

BT_20190408_JLCROWD_3745882.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Major VC player from Israel plans Asia fund, but says it'll watch out for froth

BT_20190408_TOPLINE8_3746196.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

StanChart 'go-to' bank for clients venturing overseas

Most Read

1 A question of time: The great HDB lease decay debate
2 World's first 5G phone released in South Korea
3 Trade woes have opened doors for Singapore, says ExxonMobil
4 CDL bags S$500m in green loans for new property developments
5 Singapore shares poised to rally on Wall St gains
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_S-Reits_080419_1.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Real Estate

S-Reits tipped for further gains as rate hike fears subside

BT_20190408_JLCROWD_3745882.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Major VC player from Israel plans Asia fund, but says it'll watch out for froth

BP_cyber_080419_2.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Government & Economy

How Asean can address the data privacy conundrum

Apr 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

OUE Commercial Reit, OUE Hospitality Trust in proposed merger to combine S$6.8b in assets

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening