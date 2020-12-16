You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore and US sign MOU on trade financing, investment cooperation

Wed, Dec 16, 2020 - 11:28 AM
raphlim@sph.com.sg@RaphaelLimBT

SINGAPORE and the United States of America have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to deepen economic cooperation and extend trade financing and investment support to companies in both countries.

The renewable, two-year MOU will be overseen by the US Department of Commerce and Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI), MTI said in a press statement on Wednesday.

"Recognising the significant global tightening of credit following the economic slowdown caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the MOU aims to enhance the availability of and access to trade financing options for US and Singapore companies," MTI said.

It added that the MOU will also facilitate bilateral trade in goods and services to enhance the respective regions' growth opportunities.

In addition, the MOU seeks to strengthen cooperation on investment promotion and provide opportunities for both countries to explore the use of technology such as fintech to address new trade financing and investment challenges.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The MOU was signed by US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross and Singapore's Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing.

"As like-minded partners, Singapore and the US are committed to supporting our businesses as they respond to the global economic disruptions caused by Covid-19," Mr Chan said.

"We also look forward to catalysing greater trade and investment flows between the US, Singapore, and South-east Asia, and enabling our companies to continue trading and accessing opportunities in these challenging times."

Said Mr Ross: "This MOU will help Singapore importers finance the purchase of US exports, and support Singapore investors looking at opportunities in the US."

MTI said both countries are committed to working together towards a stronger post-Covid-19 economic recovery.

"Our continued partnership will help to facilitate bilateral trade and investments and ensure that our companies are well-positioned to tap into growth opportunities in our respective markets and regions."

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

US sets new 24-hour record of Covid-19 infections

Japan posts record run of export declines on soft US, China demand

Record climate disasters in Asia-Pacific push millions to 'breaking point'

UK draws up plans to rival Singapore with post-Brexit shipping regime: report

New Zealand economy shows faster recovery from Covid-19 effect

Britons oppose plan to relax Covid-19 rules for Christmas: survey

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 16, 2020 11:30 AM
Technology

Twitter dropping Periscope mobile app for live streams

[SAN FRANCISCO] Twitter on Tuesday said its Periscope mobile app for live streaming video will shut down by March as...

Dec 16, 2020 11:08 AM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: Suntec Reit top pick for RHB on attractive valuations, earnings recovery

RHB on Wednesday said Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (Suntec Reit) remains its preferred pick in the office/...

Dec 16, 2020 11:06 AM
Banking & Finance

Prudential's Eastspring appoints new chief operating officer

EASTSPRING Investments, the Asian asset management business of Prudential plc, on Wednesday announced the...

Dec 16, 2020 11:05 AM
Real Estate

Modular construction meets changing needs in the pandemic

[NEW YORK] When the University of Denver reopened for classes this fall, there was a new building on campus next to...

Dec 16, 2020 10:59 AM
Government & Economy

US sets new 24-hour record of Covid-19 infections

[WASHINGTON] The US set a new daily record of Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, with more than 248,000 infections...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Keppel, Genting Singapore, SGX, SBS Transit, NutryFarm

Workplace arrangements under review with Phase 3 reopening

Keppel launches second data centre fund with over US$500m first close

New quarantine-free bubble may pave way for bigger events in Singapore

Federal Reserve joins world central banks fighting climate change

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for