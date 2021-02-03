Singapore approves Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine

Get our introductory offer at only
SINGAPORE has approved Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine for use in the city-state, and expects the first shipment to arrive around March.
The vaccine is the second to be authorised for use by the Health Science Authority (HSA) after the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which is now being administered...
