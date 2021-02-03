 Singapore approves Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine, Government & Economy - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore approves Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine

Wed, Feb 03, 2021 - 5:50 PM
oliviapoh@sph.com.sg@OliviaPohBT

SINGAPORE has approved Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine for use in the city-state, and expects the first shipment to arrive around March.

The vaccine is the second to be authorised for use by the Health Science Authority (HSA) after the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which is now being administered...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

18 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore; 17 imported and one in the community

Architect of Bank of Japan's 'bazooka' stimulus calls for fiscal firepower to beat deflation

Australia's cash rate seen near zero for several years: Lowe

More measures for newly arrived foreign workers: MOM

China's services sector grows at slowest pace in nine months: Caixin PMI

Australia will need 'very significant monetary support' for years: RBA's Lowe

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 3, 2021 05:42 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Wednesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 2.50...

Feb 3, 2021 05:25 PM
Technology

Google co-founder Brin opens family office in Singapore

[SINGAPORE] Google co-founder Sergey Brin has opened a family office in Singapore to help manage his fortune,...

Feb 3, 2021 05:19 PM
Transport

COE prices mostly down, but premiums for commerical vehicles continue to climb

[SINGAPORE] Certificate of entitlement (COE) prices ended mostly lower in the latest tender on Wednesday (Feb 3) but...

Feb 3, 2021 04:54 PM
Government & Economy

18 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore; 17 imported and one in the community

[SINGAPORE] There were 18 new coronavirus cases confirmed at noon on Wednesday (Feb 3), taking Singapore's total to...

Feb 3, 2021 04:49 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks rally at open

[LONDON] European stock markets rallied at the open on Wednesday, building on the previous session's strong gains...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Six shophouses at Joo Chiat Place sold for more than S$2m each

Passport of Sen Yue non-executive chairman impounded amid CAD probe

Tokyo: Stocks close higher

CDL pledges to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2030

Architect of Bank of Japan's 'bazooka' stimulus calls for fiscal firepower to beat deflation

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for