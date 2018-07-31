Singapore bank lending picks up pace in June with 0.8% gain from May

BANK lending in Singapore rose 0.8 per cent in June from a month ago, preliminary data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore showed on Tuesday.

Loans through the domestic banking unit - which captures lending in all currencies, but reflects mainly Singapore-dollar lending - stood at S$673 billion in June, up from S$668 billion a month ago.

That pace of growth is stronger than the 0.1 per cent increase seen in May compared to April, reflecting stronger growth in business loans.

Business lending was up 1.2 per cent in June from a month ago to S$408 billion. This is stronger than the 0.1 per cent rise in May.

Consumer lending in June increased 0.2 per cent to S$265 billion. In May, the month-on-month increase stood at 0.1 per cent.

From a year ago, bank lending in June rose 5.9 per cent, stronger than the year-on-year increase of 5.5 per cent posted in May.