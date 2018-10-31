You are here

Singapore bank lending slips in September: MAS data

Wed, Oct 31, 2018 - 10:41 AM
BANK lending in Singapore dipped in September from a month ago on lower business loans, preliminary data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore showed on Wednesday.

Loans through the domestic banking unit – which captures lending in all currencies, but reflects mainly Singapore-dollar lending – stood at S$669.5 billion, down from S$669.9 billion a month ago. This represents a 0.1 per cent contraction from August, and reverses from a 0.4 per cent gain recorded that month. 

The weakness came from business lending, which inched down 0.2 per cent to S$404 billion in September from August, swinging from a 0.6 per cent rise the previous month. This came as construction loans - the single-largest business lending segment - fell in September for the first time on a month-on-month basis since January this year. 

Total consumer loans were lifted slightly by 0.2 per cent to S$266 billion in September, compared to flat growth in August.

From a year ago, total lending rose 4.5 per cent, weaker than the 5.6 per cent gain posted in August. 

