You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore boosts training on developing estates of the future

Mon, Nov 25, 2019 - 11:03 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

SKILLSFUTURE Singapore (SSG) and the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) will partner CapitaLand, CPG Corporation and EM Services to redesign jobs and skills to support the smart estates ecosystem in Singapore, the agencies announced in a joint statement. 

With support from the Building and Construction Authority, the Smart Estates Talent Development Programme (SETDP) was launched on Friday with the aim to train 300 Singaporeans to support the development of Singapore's smart estates ecosystem.

Said SSG and IMDA: "Singapore's smart estates ecosystem will require companies to develop new capabilities, supported by new and emerging skills and competencies across the built environment value-chain, to design, build and maintain estates of the future."

SSG and IMDA have signed a memorandum of understanding with CapitaLand, CPG Corporation, EM Services, the Singapore International Facility Management Association (SIFMA), Singapore Polytechnic, the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT), and Temasek Polytechnic, to co-develop and pilot the SETDP.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The three firms, together with SIFMA, will also work with SIT, Singapore Poly and Temasek Poly to jointly develop a training curriculum to build new smart estates capabilities, establish new industry standards, and equip the workforce with relevant skills and competencies.

SEE ALSO

Brokers' take: CDLHT property deals seen as positive with 'buy' and 'hold'

"Participants will benefit from a cross-disciplinary and skills-based curriculum that will deepen their skills in design, development and management of smart estates through a combination of classroom training, blended learning, on-the-job training and mentorship," said SSG and IMDA.

The pilot run of the SETDP will start in 2020. Following this, the programme will be introduced to the wider industry, including small and medium enterprises.

Ng Cher Pong, chief executive of SSG, said: "As Singapore develops smart estates, we are committed to helping companies build a skilled talent pipeline to seize opportunities across the built environment value-chain, both in Singapore and around the region.

"Through the development of the SETDP, we are making available useful insights and relevant training required to better prepare companies and their workforce for the digital economy."

Government & Economy

Japan panel warns against fiscal complacency amid low rates

No 'phase two' US-China deal on the horizon, officials say

Hong Kong democrats romp to local election landslide after months of protests

Tolerance towards LGBT+ people seen rising globally

US Defence Secretary asks for navy chief's resignation: statement

Leaked documents show operations of prison camps in China's Xinjiang

BREAKING

Nov 25, 2019 11:36 AM
Government & Economy

Japan panel warns against fiscal complacency amid low rates

[TOKYO] A top advisory panel to Finance Minister Taro Aso urged the government on Monday to keep its grip on fiscal...

Nov 25, 2019 11:33 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil kicks off week with gains on fresh hopes for US-China trade talks

[SINGAPORE] Oil prices began the week on a brighter note on Monday, posting early gains as positive noises from...

Nov 25, 2019 11:13 AM
Garage

South-east Asia's first Korean startup centre to be set up in Singapore

[SEOUL] The first South-east Asia Korea Startup Centre in Singapore will be set up in 2020, by South Korea's...

Nov 25, 2019 10:57 AM
Consumer

HP rejects Xerox takeover offer again

[NEW YORK] Computer and printer maker HP on Sunday reiterated its rejection of Xerox's US$33 billion takeover bid,...

Nov 25, 2019 10:38 AM
Garage

Wastewater treatment startup Hydroleap raises S$2.6m in latest funding round

SINGAPORE-BASED wastewater treatment startup Hydroleap has raised S$2.6 million in a funding round led by Wavemaker...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly