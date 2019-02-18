Singapore Budget 2019: MediSave top-up of S$100/yr for next 5 years for Singaporeans aged 50 and above in 2019

TO help Singaporeans who are younger than the Merdeka Generation with their future healthcare expenses, the government will provide a MediSave top-up of S$100 a year, for the next five years, for Singaporeans who are aged 50 and above this year and who do not receive the Merdeka Generation Package or the Pioneer Generation Package (PGP).

Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat told parliament on Monday that "this is a generation who are even younger and healthier, and I hope that everyone will make the extra effort to stay active and healthy".

The government has separately set aside S$6.1 billion for a new Merdeka Generation Fund, for those aged 60 to 69 today.

