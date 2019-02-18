Singapore Budget 2019: 50% personal income tax rebate capped at S$200

THE Singapore government will provide a 50 per cent personal income tax rebate that is capped at S$200, for the year of assessment 2019, said Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat on Monday.

“I have set the cap at S$200 so that the benefits go mostly to middle-income earners,” he said in his Budget speech in parliament.

