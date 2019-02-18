Singapore Budget 2019: S&CC rebate costing S$132 million set aside

THE Singapore government will provide another year of Service and Conservancy Charges (S&CC) rebate to HDB households, said Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat on Monday.

Eligible Singaporean households will receive S&CC rebates of between one-and-a-half months, and three-and-a-half months. This will cost S$132 million, and is targeted at about 930,000 households.

The Singapore government will also top up the Public Transport Fund by S$10 million, with funds used to defray costs for commuters who need help with their transport expenses.

