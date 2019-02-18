Singapore Budget 2019: Singapore to invest about 30% of total spend to support defence, security, diplomacy efforts

SINGAPORE government will continue to invest a significant share of its resources - about 30 per cent of its total expenditure this year - to support its defence, security and diplomacy efforts, Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said in Parliament on Monday.

Mr Heng said this spending is significant, but indispensable.

"We will invest more, if the need arises, to protect the sovereignty of Singapore and the well-being of Singaporeans,'' he said, adding that everyone has a role to play to keep Singaporea safe and secure.

Mr Heng said Singapore's commitment to defence and security cannot waver, with diplomacy and deterrence the twin pillars of the government's approach.

