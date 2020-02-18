You are here

Home > Government & Economy > Singapore Budget 2020

Budget 2020: S$2.4b to help firms defray wage costs

Tue, Feb 18, 2020 - 3:08 PM
sharons@sph.com.sg@SharonSeeBT

THE government will help companies defray their wage costs through two schemes under a S$4 billion Stabilisation and Support Package unveiled by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat in his Budget speech on Tuesday.

One new measure is the S$1.3 billion Jobs Support Scheme, which Mr Heng said will help enterprises retain the 1.9 million local workers employed here.

For every local worker in employment, the government will offset 8 per cent of wages, up to a monthly cap of S$3,600, for three months.

This sum will be paid to employers by the end of July this year.

Meanwhile, the existing Wage Credit Scheme (WCS), which co-funds wage increases for Singaporean employees earning a gross monthly wage of up to S$4,000, will be enhanced with a top up of S$1.1 billion.

The monthly wage ceiling will be raised to S$5,000 for qualifying wage increases given in 2019 and 2020.

Mr Heng said the government co-funding levels for 2019 and 2020 qualifying wage increases will also be raised by 5 percentage points to 20 per cent and 15 per cent, respectively.

The WCS enhancements will go to about 90,000 enterprises and benefit more than 700,000 Singaporean employees.

For more Budget 2020 stories, visit bt.sg/budget20.

Government & Economy

Budget 2020: New SkillsFuture Mid-Career Support Package for workers in 40s and 50s

Budget 2020: New SkillsFuture Enterprise Credit to defray 90% of training, job redesign costs

Budget 2020: S$500 top-up for SkillsFuture Credit, expires by 2025

Budget 2020: Training, mentorship for 900 SME leaders over next 3 years

Budget 2020: Enterprise Grow Package to help companies digitalise and enter new markets

Budget 2020: Deep-tech startups to get more support under Startup SG Equity

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 18, 2020 04:06 PM
Stocks

South Korea: Stocks end lower on worries over economic impact from virus

[SEOUL] South Korean stocks closed 1.5 per cent lower on Tuesday after Apple's revenue warning deepened worries...

Feb 18, 2020 04:04 PM
Consumer

Cochlear says demand for implants may struggle to pick-up in virus-hit China

 [BENGALURU] Australian hearing implant maker Cochlear Ltd said on Tuesday that demand for hearing implants will...

Feb 18, 2020 04:04 PM
Government & Economy

Budget 2020: New SkillsFuture Mid-Career Support Package for workers in 40s and 50s

The government is introducing a SkillsFuture Mid-Career Support Package for locals in their 40s and 50s to help them...

Feb 18, 2020 03:58 PM
Singapore Budget 2020
Government & Economy

Budget 2020: New SkillsFuture Enterprise Credit to defray 90% of training, job redesign costs

TO encourage Singapore employers to embark on the transformation of their workforce and enterprise, the government...

Feb 18, 2020 03:46 PM
Singapore Budget 2020
Government & Economy

Budget 2020: S$500 top-up for SkillsFuture Credit, expires by 2025

All Singaporeans aged 25 and above will get a one-off SkillsFuture Credit top-up of S$500 from October this year, ...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly