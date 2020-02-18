Budget 2020: Singaporeans above 21 to get one-off cash payout of up to S$300

All Singaporeans above 21 will receive a one-off cash payout of up to S$300 as part of the government's S$1.6 billion Care and Support Package for households, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said in his Budget speech on Tuesday.

Singaporeans with assessable income of up to S$28,000 for the year of assessment (YA) 2019 will get a S$300 payout, while those with income between S$28,001 and S$100,000 will get S$200. Singaporeans who earned more than S$100,000 in YA 2019 or who own more than one property will get S$100.

In addition, every adult Singaporean with at least one Singaporean child aged 20 and below will get a further S$100 cash payout, Mr Heng said.

All Singaporeans aged 50 and above, including the Pioneer Generation and Merdeka Generation, will get a S$100 top-up to their PAssion Card.

Mr Heng also announced a one-off GST Voucher - U-Save Special Payment to eligible HDB householders. The one-off voucher effectively doubles the annual utilities rebate provided through the GST Voucher - U-Save scheme.

Larger households with five or more members will get an additional GST Voucher - U-Save rebate, Mr Heng said. These households can receive up to S$1,000 in U-Save rebates, depending on their flat type. Together with the U-Save Special Payment, they can receive a total of 2.5 times their regular U-Save rebates this year.

Meanwhile, the Service and Conservancy Charges Rebate will be extended by another year. Eligble HDB households will receive rebates of between one-and-a-half and three-and-a-half months.

Lower-income Singaporeans will get additional help with their daily living expenses, Mr Heng said.

Through a Workfare Special Payment, Singaporeans on Workfare will receive 20 per cent more in cash for work done in 2019, with a minimum payment of S$100.

In addition, needy Singaporeans will receive Grocery Vouchers worth S$100 each year in 2020 and 2021 for use at major supermarkets.

