Fortitude Budget: Another S$800m set aside for Covid-19 Support Grant

Tue, May 26, 2020 - 5:24 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

ANOTHER S$800 million will be set aside for the existing Covid-19 Support Grant, as part of the Fortitude Budget that was presented in Parliament on Tuesday.

The grant provides up to S$800 per month for three months to Singaporeans or permanent residents who have lost their jobs or been...

