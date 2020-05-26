Fortitude Budget: Another S$800m set aside for Covid-19 Support Grant

Get our introductory offer at only
ANOTHER S$800 million will be set aside for the existing Covid-19 Support Grant, as part of the Fortitude Budget that was presented in Parliament on Tuesday.
The grant provides up to S$800 per month for three months to Singaporeans or permanent residents who have lost their jobs or been...
