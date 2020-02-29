You are here

Home > Government & Economy > Singapore Budget 2020
SINGAPORE BUDGET 2020

Govt has resources and will to act if more support needed to mitigate Covid-19: Heng

Longer-term issues such as fiscal sustainability and economic transformation must be tackled
Sat, Feb 29, 2020 - 5:50 AM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

BT_20200229_JAHENG29_4048014.jpg
Mr Heng said Budget 2020 is calibrated to the current situation. Some aid will be disbursed ahead of original targets.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Singapore

REPLYING to calls for more help amid the Covid-19 outbreak, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said that Budget 2020 is calibrated to the current situation. But more details of measures are on the way, and some aid will be disbursed ahead of original targets.

Beyond this crisis, Singapore must tackle longer-term issues such as fiscal sustainability and economic transformation, he said in his round-up speech in Parliament on Friday.

Regarding Covid-19, the overall spending in Budget 2020 "is appropriate for now", he said, adding: "We have calibrated it to put sufficient purchasing power back into the economy, while injecting a boost of confidence. Our sector-specific measures are calibrated according to the extent to which each sector has been affected."

The hardest-hit sectors of tourism, accommodation and aviation will get over S$400 million, in addition to broad-based support. This includes enhanced absentee payroll support for workers, with details to come from the relevant ministries.

Some S$200 million in additional support has been given to other groups such as taxi and private hire car drivers, hawkers, tourist guides and operators of food and beverage and retail outlets. Replying to requests for more help for the self-employed, Mr Heng said the relevant ministries will announce details later.

Jobs Support Scheme wage offsets - originally projected to reach firms by end-July - are now targeted to be paid out by end-May, thanks to redoubled efforts by agencies.

As for calls to do more and for a longer duration, Mr Heng said that if that becomes necessary, the government has both the resources and the will to act. "But for now, let's go forth and make the fullest use of the support available out there, before we review what more needs to be done."

Beyond the Covid-19 crisis, Mr Heng spoke on Singapore's fiscal approach and the need for the goods and services tax (GST) hike, noting that recurrent spending needs to be funded by recurrent revenues, "not one-off surpluses . . . which arose from an unexpected rally in global financial markets, and the unexpected buoyancy in the property market".

A broad-based tax like GST is an appropriate and responsible way to pay for major societal needs such as health care. As for concerns about its impact, he noted that the accompanying assurance package will, in effect, delay the impact of the hike for the majority of Singaporean households for at least five years. For lower-income Singaporeans, a higher offset means there will be, in effect, no increase for them for 10 years.

Foreigners residing in Singapore, tourists, and the top 20 per cent of resident households are estimated to account for over 60 per cent of the net GST borne by all households and individuals, he noted.

In response to suggestions of tapping into the reserves, Mr Heng reiterated the stance that the reserves are a nest egg to be stewarded for future generations.

Among long-term concerns, he highlighted efforts to tackle climate change. Measures go beyond protecting the coastline to reducing carbon emissions, boosting local food production and developing greener towns.

As for economic transformation, the journey has begun bearing fruit but efforts must continue, he said. This includes addressing structural changes in the labour force and supporting mid-career workers.

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 28, 2020 11:58 PM
Market Capitalisation

Market Capitalisation

Feb 28, 2020 11:16 PM
Companies & Markets

Rex International posts Q4 net loss, but swings back to black for FY2019

REX International on Friday posted a net loss of US$3.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to a net...

Feb 28, 2020 11:01 PM
Consumer

Coronavirus wipes up to 70m euros off Deutsche Post's Feb earnings

[BERLIN] The coronavirus outbreak has wiped up to 70 million euros (S$107 million) off Deutsche Post's operating...

Feb 28, 2020 10:44 PM
Stocks

US: Wall Street plunges at the open as pandemic fears heighten

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened sharply lower on Friday as investors dumped equities amid a rapidly spreading...

Feb 28, 2020 10:38 PM
Government & Economy

US consumer spending slows in January; income surges

[WASHINGTON] US consumer spending rose less than expected in January, a loss of momentum that could be exacerbated...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.