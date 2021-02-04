 Aviation sector expected to continue receiving support, given strategic value, Government & Economy - THE BUSINESS TIMES

Singapore Budget 2021
SINGAPORE BUDGET 2021

Aviation sector expected to continue receiving support, given strategic value

Budget 2021 will likely direct fiscal efforts at sectors that have been blindsided by pandemic and are still struggling one year on, says analyst
Thu, Feb 04, 2021 - 5:50 AM
peckgek@sph.com.sg@PeckGekBT

BT_20210204_PGBUDGET_4435528.jpg
The current support provided by the government to the aviation and aerospace sectors is likely to be extended until the end of this year or even next year, according to analyst Paul Yong of DBS.
PHOTO: AFP

Singapore

OBSERVERS expect the government to adopt a targeted approach to the hard-hit aviation sector in the upcoming Budget, with several existing relief measures including the Jobs Support Scheme (JSS) likely to be extended. This is particularly so given the sector's strategic national...

