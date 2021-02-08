 Boost family offices, private wealth management sector to spur recovery: BDO, Government & Economy - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Government & Economy > Singapore Budget 2021
SUBSCRIBERS
SINGAPORE BUDGET 2021

Boost family offices, private wealth management sector to spur recovery: BDO

Mon, Feb 08, 2021 - 5:50 AM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

rk_singapore-skyline_080221.jpg
The family offices and private wealth management sector could be a key engine of recovery for Singapore, said accountancy network BDO, proposing possible moves to encourage this, ahead of this year's Budget.
PHOTO: BT FILE

Singapore

THE family offices and private wealth management sector could be a key engine of recovery for Singapore, said accountancy network BDO, proposing possible moves to encourage this, ahead of this year's Budget.

As for potential tax measures in the Budget, while corporate and...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 8, 2021 07:06 AM
Government & Economy

Biden says challenging for US to reach herd immunity by summer's end

[WASHINGTON] President Joe Biden said that it will be difficult for the United States to reach herd immunity, at...

Feb 8, 2021 07:04 AM
Banking & Finance

Elliott Management looks to raise more than US$1b for a SPAC: WSJ

[BENGALURU] Hedge fund Elliot Management has been meeting with bankers to raise about more than US$1 billion for a...

Feb 8, 2021 07:00 AM
Energy & Commodities

Mongolia seeking pact with Rio Tinto to end copper mine expansion: FT

[BENGALURU] Mongolia's government is seeking an agreement from miner Rio Tinto to terminate a deal to expand the Oyu...

Feb 8, 2021 06:58 AM
Technology

Australia's Vocus Group gets A$3.42b takeover bid from Macquarie Infrastructure

[BENGALURU] Fibre network owner Vocus Group on Monday said it received a A$3.42 billion (S$3.5 billion) takeover...

Feb 8, 2021 06:54 AM
Government & Economy

Greece hit by power cuts after fire breaks out at power station

[ATHENS] Regions across Greece were hit by power cuts on Sunday night after a fire broke out at a high-voltage power...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Are property curbs looming?

Companies make use of technology to reach out to seniors

Covid-19 is a game changer for digital payments

Bitcoin rally takes crypto market value to new record

How the pandemic left the US$25b Hudson Yards eerily deserted

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for