You are here

Home > Government & Economy > Singapore Budget 2021
SUBSCRIBERS
SINGAPORE BUDGET 2021

Cutting Budget deficit while sustaining positive fiscal impulse a knotty endeavour

Downturn has curtailed tax revenue; planned GST hike will not take place in 2021
Mon, Jan 25, 2021 - 5:50 AM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

BT_20210125_JAFISCAL_4420409.jpg
While expectations of the FY2021 deficit vary, the consensus is that it will be nowhere near FY2020's unprecedented deficit of over 15 per cent of gross domestic product.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

Singapore

FOLLOWING 2020's fiscal largesse, and marking the start of a new term of government, Budget 2021 is expected to be a more modest affair with a less-dramatic deficit.

But keeping the deficit small while maintaining a positive fiscal impulse will be tough. The downturn has...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 25, 2021 05:26 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Monday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 20.12...

Jan 25, 2021 05:20 PM
Government & Economy

Chinese and Indian troops in fresh clashes along disputed border

[NEW DELHI] Indian and Chinese soldiers have clashed along their contested Himalayan border in the first outbreak of...

Jan 25, 2021 05:04 PM
Transport

Electric vehicles to dominate in India by 2030, Mahindra says

[MUMBAI] Electric-vehicle sales should overtake gas guzzlers in India by the end of the decade as prices become more...

Jan 25, 2021 04:56 PM
Transport

Indonesia seizes Iran, Panama-flagged tankers over alleged illegal oil transfer

[JAKARTA] Indonesia said its coast guard seized the Iranian-flagged MT Horse and the Panamanian-flagged MT Freya...

Jan 25, 2021 04:52 PM
Government & Economy

Covid-19 has increased impetus for stronger social safety nets: Lawrence Wong

THE impact of Covid-19 has increased the impetus for government support and intervention, with Singapore to make "a...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Is property development in Singapore becoming an unsustainable business?

Unemployed supertankers are about to get junked on Asia's beaches

Hot stock: CapitaLand shares sink 4.7% after profit warning; analysts remain positive 

Stocks to watch: SGX, CapitaLand, Jumbo, USP Group, FJ Benjamin, Fu Yu

44 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for