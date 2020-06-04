You are here

Singapore cannot allow Covid-19-led downturn to erode human capital: Josephine Teo

Thu, Jun 04, 2020 - 6:54 PM
sharons@sph.com.sg@SharonSeeBT

SINGAPORE should not let the the downturn erode its human capital, and should instead enhance it so that the country can emerge stronger, Manpower Minister Josephine Teo said in Parliament on Thursday.

She said the government's plan to create nearly 100,000 job and training opportunities...

