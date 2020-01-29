You are here

Singapore confirms 3 more Wuhan virus cases, bringing total to 10; all are from Wuhan

Wed, Jan 29, 2020 - 7:41 PM

An isolation room at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases. There are three new cases of Wuhan coronavirus infection in Singapore, said the Health Ministry on Wednesday (Jan 29), bringing the total number of cases here to 10.
SPH

[SINGAPORE] There are three new cases of Wuhan coronavirus infection in Singapore, said the Health Ministry on Wednesday (Jan 29), bringing the total number of cases here to 10.

Like the previous cases, all three are Chinese nationals who travelled from Wuhan.

The eighth and ninth cases are a 56 year-old woman and 56 year-old man husband and wife.

They arrived in Singapore on Jan 19, and are currently warded in isolation rooms at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

Both reported that they had no symptoms during the flight to Singapore.

They developed symptoms on Friday and took a taxi to Tan Tock Seng Hospital on Monday. They were classified as suspect cases and immediately isolated at NCID.

Subsequent test results confirmed Wuhan coronavirus infection.

Before being admitted, they had stayed with family members at their home in Lorong Lew Lian.

The tenth confirmed case is a 56 year-old man who arrived in Singapore from Wuhan on Jan 20. He is currently warded in an isolation room at NCID.

He also said that he did not have symptoms during his flight to Singapore. He was admitted to NCID on Tuesday after being identified as a suspect case at a health screening station at Marina South Pier.

He had been working and living on board a cargo vessel.

MOH has initiated epidemiological investigations and contact tracing to identify individuals who had close contact with the cases.

THE STRAITS TIMES

