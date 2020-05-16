Singapore develops new test that can swiftly detect if someone has had Covid-19

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
DUKE-NUS Medical School has come up with a Covid-19 test kit which takes just an hour, instead of the usual several days, to flag if someone has been infected before.
The new test can be used to see if potential vaccines work, to check what proportion of the population...
