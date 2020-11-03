You are here

Singapore education, training sectors must adapt to keep global edge: Chan

More than 1,900 jobs available in early childhood sector; 8 in 10 for PMETs
Tue, Nov 03, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20201103_PRESCHOOL_4309668.jpg
Pre-school enrolment is expected to rise, driving the sector's labour demand, says MOM.
BT FILE PHOTO

Singapore

THE education sector in Singapore may be well-regarded, but it must continue to keep pace in the global market, Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing said on Monday.

Speaking to the media after a virtual visit to a class at the National Institute of Early Childhood...

Government & Economy

