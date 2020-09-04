You are here

SINGAPORE ECONOMY

Singapore electronics activity tipped for August recovery

Sector's PMI reading returns to growth at 50.6 in August, up by 1.4 points from previous month
Fri, Sep 04, 2020 - 5:50 AM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

nz_manufacture_040921.jpg
Singapore's electronics industry is back in business, an early gauge of factory performance has indicated.
PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

Singapore

SINGAPORE'S electronics industry is back in business, an early gauge of factory performance has indicated.

But its long-awaited cyclical upswing may not be enough to prop up the manufacturing sector for the rest of the year as the rest of the economy continues to reel...

