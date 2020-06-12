You are here

Singapore electronics firm wins government contract for contact-tracing devices

Fri, Jun 12, 2020 - 5:28 PM

rk_tracetogether_120620.jpg
The government will be calling for a limited tender for the design, manufacturing and delivery of further batches of TraceTogether Token, according to a statement Friday from the Smart Nation and Digital Government Group, the agency tasked with digital transformation projects in the country.
PHOTO: ST FILE

[SINGAPORE] PCI, a Singapore electronics firm backed by Platinum Equity, has won a government contract to manufacture an initial batch of wearable contact tracing devices, as Singapore seeks to contain the spread of the virus amid a nationwide reopening.

