You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore electronics mood brightens in Jan, but supply chain break looms

Tue, Feb 04, 2020 - 5:50 AM
sharons@sph.com.sg@SharonSeeBT

nz_manufacture_040223.jpg
Singapore's electronics sentiment entered positive territory in January for the first time in 14 months alongside positive manufacturing sentiment, thanks to a US-China trade truce, but economists warn that any optimism may be temporary due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
PHOTO: ST FILE
Cautious optimism

Singapore

SINGAPORE'S electronics sentiment entered positive territory in January for the first time in 14 months alongside positive manufacturing sentiment, thanks to a US-China trade truce, but economists warn that any optimism may be temporary due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The Purchasing Managers' Index for the electronics sector posted an expansion of 50.1, a 0.2-point increase over December's reading, according to the Singapore Institute of Purchasing and Materials Management (SIPMM) on Monday.

A reading above 50 on the index indicates growth.

After 14 straight months of decline, the latest reading was attributed to first-time expansions in the indices of new orders, new exports, factory output, and a faster expansion rate in the employment index, SIPMM said.

SEE ALSO

Travel curbs likely to crimp hospitality Reits' distributions

Meanwhile, January's manufacturing PMI recorded a growth of 50.3, extending December's expansion with an increase of 0.2 point.

SIPMM attributed this improvement to higher expansion readings recorded in the key indicators of new orders, new exports, factory output, inventory, and employment.

However, Sophia Poh, vice-president for industry engagement and development at SIPMM, noted that the survey did not capture respondents' concern of the virus outbreak, given that the cut-off date was Jan 22. Instead, it highlighted the cautious optimism of manufacturers on the Phase One trade deal between the US and China.

"In view of the accelerated outbreaks at month-end, I expect that the overall manufacturing sector will be impacted in the next PMI survey," Ms Poh said.

DBS Group Research senior economist Irvin Seah said: "The big question right now is whether the virus outbreak will disrupt the regional supply chain, particularly in China, and I think there's a risk that it will happen."

However, he believes things could return to normal after a marginal decline in the next one to two months, given China's push for firms to resume production after the Chinese New Year break. This is based on what happened during the severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) outbreak in 2003, he said, noting that the manufacturing sector saw full-year growth of 3.2 per cent despite shrinking 7.2 per cent in the second quarter.

The negative impact would be worse for the services cluster, including tourism and transport, he said.

Selena Ling, OCBC Bank's chief economist, said the key numbers to watch next will be the supplier deliveries index, both of which slipped 0.1 point in January to 50.7 for the manufacturing sector and to 50.4 for the electronics sector.

"While this could be partly due to the factory closures for the Chinese New Year festive holidays, nevertheless the widening coronavirus outbreak, coupled with the travel restrictions and quarantine orders for affected Chinese workers, may only start to show up more significantly in subsequent data and some caution may be warranted if there is any cascading effect into the rest of the economy," Ms Ling said.

BREAKING

Feb 4, 2020 12:20 AM
Government & Economy

China seeks US flexibility on some promises in the Phase 1 trade deal

[BEIJING] Chinese officials are hoping that the United States will agree to flexibility on some promises in the...

Feb 4, 2020 12:12 AM
Garage

Temasek's Accuron Technologies takes stake in UK additive manufacturing startup

TEMASEK-OWNED Accuron Technologies on Tuesday said it has invested in a UK-based additive manufacturing startup,...

Feb 4, 2020 12:02 AM
Government & Economy

US manufacturing activity rebounds in January

[WASHINGTON] US factory activity unexpectedly rebounded in January after contracting for five straight months amid a...

Feb 3, 2020 11:50 PM
Real Estate

US construction spending posts first drop since June

[WASHINGTON] US construction spending unexpectedly fell in December, posting its first drop since June, as...

Feb 3, 2020 11:30 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong plunged into recession in 2019

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong confirmed Monday it plunged into recession in 2019, suffering its first annual contraction in...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly