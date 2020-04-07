You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore enlists grounded air crew for virus prevention service

Tue, Apr 07, 2020 - 3:20 PM

[SINGAPORE] Pilot Jonathan Lau knows the importance of maintaining safe distance in the skies. Now he is dishing out that advice on the ground, making sure people stay apart to help curb coronavirus infections in Singapore.

Since starting unpaid leave from airline Jetstar Asia, which temporarily suspended flights last month because of travel bans, Mr Lau spends his days handing out pamphlets and chatting with locals as a government virus awareness "ambassador".

Jetstar Asia, the Singapore-based unit of Australia's Qantas Airways, is one of several aviation companies that have teamed up with the government to help funnel temporarily idle workers into much-needed public roles.

"In our field we are seen as leaders," Mr Lau said. "When we perform our roles as ambassadors, we can lead by educating the public about safe distancing."

To try to stem a sharp rise in cases, Singapore on Tuesday entered the first day of a month-long partial lockdown. It has advised residents to stay home, not socialise and maintain a metre from one another if they have to go out for essential activities.

SEE ALSO

UK housing market on hold due to coronavirus crisis: Halifax

Staff from flag carrier Singapore Airlines and aviation services provider SATS are also being deployed into roles such as contact tracers and other administrative jobs in hospitals, according to local media reports.

As part of wide-ranging virus relief measures, Singapore is co-funding a large share of workers' wages in the hard-hit aviation sector.

The authorities said on Monday they would station some of these ambassadors along with enforcement officers in public housing estates to discourage people from hanging out in public spaces.

Cabin crew Aaron Yew and Jackie Kin, who have a combined flying experience of over 35 years, also immediately signed up when they received an email from Jetstar about alternate jobs. They have been teaching restaurants about measures to combat the disease.

"It's easy for us break the ice and to start talking to them. This is something we built over the years," Mr Yew said.

Their new temporary roles come as airlines globally are dealing with unprecedented challenges, including salary cuts and job losses.

"At this difficult time if you are still being able to do a job, it's a relief," Mr Yew said. 

REUTERS

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 7, 2020 04:26 PM
Real Estate

UK housing market on hold due to coronavirus crisis: Halifax

[LONDON] Britain's housing market is largely on pause due to the government's coronavirus lockdown which will make...

Apr 7, 2020 04:18 PM
Companies & Markets

Olam's processing facilities to remain operational, staff on staggered shifts

AGRI-FOOD giant Olam International is keeping processing facilities operational where local regulations allow, and...

Apr 7, 2020 04:05 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares extend gains on signs of coronavirus slowdown

[SEOUL] South Korean shares rose on Tuesday, building on the previous session's near 4 per cent jump, as investors...

Apr 7, 2020 04:05 PM
Government & Economy

UK Foreign Minister in charge, will decide on lockdown measures

[LONDON] Britain Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will run the country while Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in...

Apr 7, 2020 04:04 PM
Energy & Commodities

Alaska to see lower revenue, weaker output on oil price slump: report

[ANCHORAGE, Alaska] The slump in oil prices and slowing production are expected to cost Alaska more than US$1...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.