Singapore expresses 'grave' concern over Myanmar situation, urges restraint

[SINGAPORE] Singapore has "grave" concern about the unfolding situation in Myanmar and urged all sides to show restraint and work towards a peaceful outcome, its foreign ministry said on Monday.

"Singapore expresses grave concern about the latest situation in Myanmar. We are monitoring the situation closely and hope all parties involved will exercise restraint, maintain dialogue, and work towards a positive and peaceful outcome," the foreign ministry said in an emailed statement.

REUTERS