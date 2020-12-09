You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore, Hungary ink agreement to step up co-operation in Fintech innovation

Wed, Dec 09, 2020 - 7:00 PM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the central bank of Hungary, the Magyar Nemzeti Bank (MNB), signed a Co-operation Agreement (CA) on Wednesday to strengthen cooperation in FinTech innovation.

The framework will put in place a referral mechanism to help FinTech firms access each other's markets, MAS and MNB said in a joint statement.

The two countries will also share views on emerging market trends and developments in FinTech, as well as regulatory issues on financial services innovation. The CA will also enable the two central banks to work on innovation projects together.

Sopnendu Mohanty, chief FinTech officer for MAS, said: "The CA highlights the strengthening FinTech partnership between MAS and MNB, and lays the foundation for us to harness FinTech for a smarter, more efficient and more inclusive financial sector in our respective countries. Our bilateral collaboration in FinTech will help promote financial innovation and create new opportunities for our countries, as well as in our regions."

Anikó Szombati, chief digital officer for MNB, added: "We have high hopes that, under the CA, our cooperation can bear fruit soon for both the Singaporean and the Hungarian Fintech ecosystem. Platforms for cooperation have changed drastically due to Covid-19, but the situation can also enhance innovative ideas in digital finance."

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The CA was inked at the World FinTech Festival in Budapest, which is held in partnership with the Singapore FinTech Festival 2020.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 9, 2020 06:48 PM
Consumer

Genting's 'cruises to nowhere' to go ahead as planned

GENTING Cruise Lines' Dream Cruises has said that its "cruises to nowhere" will operate as scheduled, with the...

Dec 9, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Dec 9, 2020 06:17 PM
Banking & Finance

China bank loans rise more than expected in Nov, credit growth eases

[BEIJING] China's new bank loans rose more than expected in November while broad credit growth eased, as the central...

Dec 9, 2020 05:57 PM
Stocks

STI gains 0.6% on triple shot of positive news

SINGAPORE shares closed higher, with the key Straits Times Index advancing 17.44 points or 0.62 per cent to 2,843.07...

Dec 9, 2020 05:44 PM
Transport

COE prices close higher across the board in latest tender

[SINGAPORE] Certificate of entitlement (COE) prices closed higher across the board in the latest tender on Wednesday...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Democratising digital banking for micro SMEs

No model for sale here, but India's small investors flock to Tesla stock

How high can you go? Wall Street exuberance makes some uneasy

Broker's take: Retail S-Reits can catch locals' outbound spend to offset tourists' absence

Singapore arm of London club behind dinner at steakhouse that breached Covid-19 rules

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for