Singapore industrial production growth slows to 7.4% in June, but still beats forecasts

Thu, Jul 26, 2018 - 1:00 PM
UPDATED Thu, Jul 26, 2018 - 2:34 PM
Output in the powerhouse electronics cluster expanded by 7.1 per cent - a drop from the previous month's 17.1 per cent jump - with growth in semiconductors, other electronic modules and components, and infocomms and consumer electronics.
SINGAPORE factory output was up in June, outperforming expectations and defying talk of a trade war.

Industrial production grew by 7.4 per cent on the previous year, with growth in all clusters, according to data from the Economic Development Board released on Thursday. While manufacturing growth eased from May's 12.9 per cent surge, it still beat economists' pessimistic consensus forecast of a median 3.3 per cent increase.

Excluding the seasonally volatile biomedical manufacturing cluster, output grew by 5.9 per cent year-on-year in June.

Biomedical manufacturing gave overall manufacturing performance a fillip, expanding by 13.8 per cent.

But the lustre may be fading in the powerhouse electronics cluster. Output expanded by 7.1 per cent - a drop from the previous month's 18.7 per cent jump - with growth in semiconductors, other electronic modules and components, and infocomms and consumer electronics.

The transport engineering cluster's output was up by 12.4 per cent - fuelled by 28.3 per cent growth in the marine and offshore engineering segment on an offshore project recovery and helped by the 4.8 per cent growth in the aerospace segment, on strong engine repair and maintenance work volume from commercial airlines - despite the 28.1 per cent slide in land transport output.

Chemicals output increased by 1.6 per cent, led by the 14.3 per cent growth in petrochemicals and 5.1 per cent growth for petroleum, which offset the slip in the specialities and other chemicals segments.

Precision engineering production rose by 2.7 per cent, with the precision modules and components segment growing by 15.4 per cent, thanks partly to higher optical instrument production for export demand. This was even as the machinery and systems segment slipped by 3.7 per cent, on lower production of refrigeration systems, semiconductor-related equipment and mechanical engineering work.

General manufacturing output inched up by 0.5 per cent, fed by infant milk products and beverage products, even as miscellaneous industries and printing production shrank amid lower output for wooden furniture and metal doors, windows, grilles and gratings.

Analysts' gloom may be coming to a head, with electronics growth moderating from its sterling showing the previous year even as storm clouds gather in the outlook for global trade.

The ING Asia-Pacific economics team said in a Thursday morning note that industrial production growth "is very clearly peaking out". "But there are too many unanswered questions to make a confident prediction of what happens over the rest of this year and next," the ING economists added. "There is also little that domestic policy can do to swing the trend around."

An early warning sign came from June's non-oil domestic exports, which disappointed watchers with a subdued year-on-year growth of 1.1 per cent.

DBS analysts had previously written, ahead of the latest factory numbers: "Latest non-oil domestic export performance is a clear indication of a poor showing in industrial output... While this is partly attributed to the pullback in non-electronics exports, the underlying trend is heading downwards. We expect the pick-up in external headwinds to be reflected in the industrial performance as well."

On a seasonally adjusted basis, overall manufacturing output was up by 3.9 per cent month-on-month, but actually fell by 0.6 per cent when the biomedical manufacturing cluster's performance was left out.

