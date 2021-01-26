You are here

Singapore manufacturing value targeted to grow 50% over 10 years

Trade and industry minister calls for more Singaporeans in manufacturing, across all levels, especially key roles
Tue, Jan 26, 2021 - 5:50 AM
Tue, Jan 26, 2021

Singapore's powerhouse manufacturing sector will have to maintain its growth momentum for the next 10 years, under an ambitious goal set out by Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing on Monday.
SINGAPORE'S powerhouse manufacturing sector will have to maintain its growth momentum for the next 10 years, under an ambitious goal set out by Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing on Monday.

That's as the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI)'s latest...

