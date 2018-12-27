You are here

Singapore November manufacturing beats forecasts with 7.6% year-on-year growth

Excluding volatile biomedical manufacturing sector, factory output grew 5.3% year-on-year
Thu, Dec 27, 2018 - 5:50 AM
Singapore's manufacturing output grew 7.6 per cent year-on-year in November, beating economists' estimates of 4.2 per cent and outstripping October's 5.5 per cent figure, according to preliminary estimates from the Singapore Economic Development Board on Wednesday.
SINGAPORE'S manufacturing output grew 7.6 per cent year-on-year in November, beating economists' estimates of 4.2 per cent and outstripping October's 5.5 per cent figure, according to preliminary estimates from the Singapore Economic Development Board on Wednesday.

