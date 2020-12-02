You are here

Singapore Oct visitor arrivals up, but still at a minuscule 13,400

But figures incomparable to the 1.53m arrivals in the same month a year ago
Wed, Dec 02, 2020 - 5:50 AM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

Visitor arrivals to Singapore jumped 41.1 per cent to 13,400 in October, though the tourism industry's performance remains a vast distance away from pre-pandemic times, according to latest Singapore Tourism Board (STB) figures.
VISITOR arrivals to Singapore jumped 41.1 per cent to 13,400 in October, though the tourism industry's performance remains a vast distance away from pre-pandemic times, according to latest Singapore Tourism Board (STB) figures.

October arrivals were up from 9,500 in...

